Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Row: Indian Travelers Call Off Vacation Trips Amid Row Over Anti-Modi Posts

Maldives is facing a wave of cancellations of trips by Indians after a series of comments from the island nation targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Lakshadweep. The tweet, which came shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago, accused India of targeting the Maldives and suggested that India was unable to compete with the Maldives in terms of beach tourism. This social media post sparked outrage among Indian citizens, many of whom took to various platforms to express their discontent.