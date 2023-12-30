JN1 variant prevention How to keep your children safe | COVID -19 news

Covid-19 variant JN.1 has been detected in several cities in India. Over 150 cases of the new strain have been detected across the country. Vulnerable groups, especially children, should follow preventive measures to curb its spread. According to experts, children aged two and above must wear masks when venturing outdoors. Children must also avoid crowded places and gatherings. Parents must be vigilant about involving children in group activities. Additionally, the importance of regular hand hygiene to prevent the spread of infections must not be undermined. In cases of symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, loose stools, vomiting, headache, body ache, or limping It is important to immediately consult with a pediatrician for a timely and accurate diagnosis.