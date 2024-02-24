Search icon
India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) showcased its indigenously developed 155 mm/52 calibre mounted gun system (MGS) in Pune. According to the DRDO, the MGS is a truck-mounted artillery gun system, deployable in desert, mountainous, and high-altitude terrains. The MGS equips a 155 mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) on an eight-wheeled high-mobility vehicle (HMV). The state-of-the-art systems like blast resistant cabin, leg type electro-mechanical stabilizers, automatic ammunition handling system, etc. The DRDO said that the MGS is equipped with “shoot-and-scoot capability”. The system is fitted with an auto gun alignment and positioning system, fire-control system (FCS), and ammunition handling system. The system can fire up to a maximum distance of 45 km and has a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

