“India-Israel will not focus on disturbing noises…”, Israeli Envoy to India on Nadav Lapid remark

After remarks of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ ignited a controversy around India, Ambassador of Israel Naor Gilon on November 29 ensured that regardless of “disturbing noises”, relations between India and Israel will flourish. “One private person with his own opinion should not change anything. Relations between India and Israel are much stronger than any other individual. All are entitled to their own opinion, mine is obviously different. The relationship between India and Israel will continue. We will continue to celebrate our culture and closeness rather than focusing on disturbing noises,” said Naor Gilon.

