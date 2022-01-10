Hindu family taking care of a Mosque in West Bengal for over 50 years

Standing out as a symbol of communal harmony, family members of Partha Sarthi Basu in West Bengal have been taking care of a Mosque for about 50 years. Located in Barasat city of West Bengal, Amanati Masjid is located around 25 kms away from Kolkata. Partha and his family maintain the mosque which now has become a praying place for hundreds. Every year, the family breaks bread with Muslims during Ramadan and is praised by all for their noble deeds, thus showcasing the strong bond of brotherhood and harmony among citizens. Partha’s family considers the Mosque their pride and continues to inspire their fellow citizens to maintain peace, love, and harmony in the society.