Farmers Protest: Singhu Border Partially Reopens As 'Delhi Chalo' Stir Continues Amid ongoing farmers’ protest, the Singhu border has been partially opened for vehicular movement in New Delhi on February 25. Lanes on the road below the flyover are being opened one by one. The barricaded routes and subsequent clashes between agitating farmers and security personnel contributed heavily to commuter woes in recent days.