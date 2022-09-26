DNA Decoded Rajasthan political crisis as 90 MLAs resign from Ashok Gehlot camp | Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan. A state that’s currently witnessing a test for loyalties, a slew of resignations, and a high-octane political drama . The Congress party in Rajasthan has ended up in a crisis. 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have submitted their resignation. Why do you ask? We decode.