Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

The national capital recorded its lowest temperature this winter with the minimum dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said the weather department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years. Dense fog also blanketed many parts of the city with the Palam Observatory reporting zero visibility at 5:30 am, the IMD said.