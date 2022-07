Delhi: CM Kejriwal wants to make Delhi roads world-class, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 02 inaugurated flyover at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. He said that CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to make roads of Delhi world-class. While speaking to media persons, Sisodia said, “A 1200-meter Y-shaped underpass has been built on the Benito Juárez route. Lakhs of vehicles daily which obstruct traffic around Dhaula Kuan, a large number of them will pass here.”