COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reported 214 cases in Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa. Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand have also reported cases.