Chhath Festivities At least 13 people drowned during Chhath festivities in 7 districts of Bihar

13 people drowned during Chhath festivities in 7 districts of Bihar. Bihar Disaster Management Department reported deaths in Patna, Khagaria, Samastipur, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Munger and Besusarai. In Patna district, three persons drowned in a pond in Brahmpur area. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed.