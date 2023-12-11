Big announcement! BJPs tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is next chhattisgarh CM

BJP names ex-Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as next Chhattisgarh CM. The decision taken during meeting of newly-elected 54 MLAs of the party. Central party observers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam along with other senior leaders were present during the meeting. Former CM Raman Singh was also present. Sai won assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive LS polls from Raigarh seat from 1999-2014. Vishnu Deo Sai becomes Chhattisgarh's second tribal CM after Ajit Jogi.