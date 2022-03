Bansidhar Bhagat takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly

Uttarakhand Governor Retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh on March 21 administered oath to Bansidhar Bhagat as Pro-tem Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. Acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present during the ceremony. Later, newly-elected MLAs will take the oath at a swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun.