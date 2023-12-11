Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench unanimously upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of J&K on Dec 11. A 5-Judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud pronounced the verdict and called Article 370 “Temporary Provision”. The Apex Court has directed ECI to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K by Sept 2024. President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Dr Adish C Aggarwala hailed the Apex Court’s decision.