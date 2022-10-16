Search icon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician

OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur on October 15 after a prolonged illness.

  • Oct 16, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

World-famous magician OP Sharma has passed away in Kanpur after a prolonged illness. He took his last breath on Saturday night at a hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was 80. Know everything about the famous magician from UP who once contested the Assembly election.

1. A resident of Uttar Pradesh

Om Prakesh Sharma, popularly known as OP Sharma, was living in Bhoot Bungalow located in Barra in Kanpur. He was born in1973 in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

2. A popular magician

He used to say that 'what you think of as magic is not magic but a miracle of science'. He began performing magic at age of seven. By 2018 he had performed nearly 39,000 shows.

Let us tell you that in the world of OP Sharma's colourful Indrajal, he used to have equipment weighing about 250 tons. It included many dreaded beasts. The team of about 200 people included two dozen female artists along with about 50 of their stage co-stars. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

3. Political career

OP Sharma also contested the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh from Govind Nagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002. However, in 2019, he joined the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

4. Family

OP Sharma is survived by three sons, Prem Prakash Sharma, Satya Prakash Sharma and Pankaj Prakash Sharma, besides daughter Renu and wife Meenakshi Sharma. (Photo: Twitter)

