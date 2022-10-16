OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician

2/4

He used to say that 'what you think of as magic is not magic but a miracle of science'. He began performing magic at age of seven. By 2018 he had performed nearly 39,000 shows.

Let us tell you that in the world of OP Sharma's colourful Indrajal, he used to have equipment weighing about 250 tons. It included many dreaded beasts. The team of about 200 people included two dozen female artists along with about 50 of their stage co-stars. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)