#MainBhiChowkidar: PM, Amit Shah and BJP leaders take trend to next level by adding chowkidar prefix to their names

The BJP Sunday stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP Sunday stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders, many of them Union ministers and chief ministers, also put out short advertisement videos showing that people from different walks of life have turned 'chowkidar' (watchman) to do their bit for the country like Modi.

The BJP has launched a massive social media campaign centred around opposition Congress' jibe "Chowkidar Chor Hai" over allegations of wrongdoings in Rafale deal negotiations. Turning the Congress attack on its head, the Prime Minister on Saturday launched BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign with a song.