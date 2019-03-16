PM turns Rahul's 'chowkidaar' jibe on its head, #MainBhiChowkidar becomes Twitter's top trend worldwide

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.

At the time of publishing, it was the top trend on Twitter across the world.