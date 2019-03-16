PM turns Rahul's 'chowkidaar' jibe on its head, #MainBhiChowkidar becomes Twitter's top trend worldwide

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
At the time of publishing, it was the top trend on Twitter across the world.
I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 16, 2019
3. Rahul ridicules trend
Soon after, Gandhi mocked Modi and tweeted, "Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today" while a tagging a picture of Modi along with businessmen such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani.
The Congress president earlier alleged that Modi only served the interests of his industrialist-friends.
4. PM turns chowkidar jibe on its head
Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at Modi accusing him of being the "only chowkidar who is a thief".
"One who wears a suit worth Rs 10 lakh and who helps Bank fraudsters Modi-Mehul-Mallya, one who wasts public money to the tune of Rs 52,000 crore for his own propaganda, one who spends Rs 2,010 crore to travel to 84 countries on people's money and one who helped in theft of Rs 30,000 crore in rafale jet deal, only one Chowkidar is a thief," he said in a tweet in Hindi.