MainBhiChowkidar: BJP asks Rahul if he's 'nervous' after seeing so many 'chowkidars'

BJP asks Rahul if he's 'nervous' after seeing so many 'chowkidars'
The BJP's new campaign #MainBhiChowkidar has started a war of words between Congress and the saffron party.
Reacting to the campaign, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today?" To this, BJP's Karnataka handle replied: "Nervous tweet Mr Rahul ! Looks like you are scared today seeing so many #MainBhiChowkidar. It’s Quite natural for robbers to be nervous when they see #Chowkidar."
Defensive tweet Mr Modi!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2019
You feeling a little guilty today? pic.twitter.com/ztVGRlc599
Nervous tweet Mr Rahul !— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 16, 2019
Looks like you are scared today seeing so many #MainBhiChowkidar
It’s Quite natural for robbers to be nervous when they see #Chowkidar. https://t.co/Qq4Bip3m7c
1. 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge and said he was not alone in the fight against graft and social evils, drawing ridicule from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
2. 'I am not alone'
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a short video to drive home his message.
3. PM turns chowkidar jibe on its head
Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at Modi accusing him of being the "only chowkidar who is a thief".
"One who wears a suit worth Rs 10 lakh and who helps Bank fraudsters Modi-Mehul-Mallya, one who wasts public money to the tune of Rs 52,000 crore for his own propaganda, one who spends Rs 2,010 crore to travel to 84 countries on people's money and one who helped in theft of Rs 30,000 crore in rafale jet deal, only one Chowkidar is a thief," he said in a tweet in Hindi.