MainBhiChowkidar: BJP asks Rahul if he's 'nervous' after seeing so many 'chowkidars'

Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.



Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at Modi accusing him of being the "only chowkidar who is a thief".

"One who wears a suit worth Rs 10 lakh and who helps Bank fraudsters Modi-Mehul-Mallya, one who wasts public money to the tune of Rs 52,000 crore for his own propaganda, one who spends Rs 2,010 crore to travel to 84 countries on people's money and one who helped in theft of Rs 30,000 crore in rafale jet deal, only one Chowkidar is a thief," he said in a tweet in Hindi.