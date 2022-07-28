In Pics: Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, handed over to Indian Navy

Here the some picture of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant'
On Thursday, the indigenous aircraft carrier "Vikrant" was presented to the Indian Navy by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi. The 262-meter-long carrier is substantially longer and more sophisticated than her predecessor, with a full displacement of around 45,000 tonnes. The ship has a top speed of 28 knots and is propelled by four gas turbines with a combined 88 MW of power. The project, which was constructed for roughly Rs 20,000 crores altogether, was advanced over the course of three phases under a contract between the MoD and CSL that was finalised in May 2007, December 2014, and October 2019 accordingly.
1. Vikrant to boost 'Make in India' drive
The keel of the ship was laid in February 2009, and it was launched in August 2013. IAC is a prime illustration of the country's ambition for "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" and gives the "Make in India" drive a boost. With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a small group of countries with the specialised capacity to design and construct an aircraft carrier domestically.
Photo: India Navy
2. Aircraft carrier's features
Vikrant was developed to support a variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and features a high level of automation for ship navigation, machinery operation, and survivability. The ship would be able to fly a 30 aircraft air wing, including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 multi-role helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, as well as indigenously produced Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
Photo: India Navy
3. STOBAR mode used
The IAC is outfitted with a ski-jump for launching aircraft and a set of "arrester wires" for their recovery onboard. STOBAR (Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing), a novel aircraft-operation mode, is used.
Photo: India Navy
4. Senior officers from Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard
In the presence of senior officers from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard, the acceptance documents for the delivery of Vikrant were signed by the designate commanding officer of the ship, representatives of Naval Headquarters and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kochi), and the chairman and managing director of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Photo: India Navy