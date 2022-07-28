Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, handed over to Indian Navy

Here the some picture of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant'

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 28, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

On Thursday, the indigenous aircraft carrier "Vikrant" was presented to the Indian Navy by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi. The 262-meter-long carrier is substantially longer and more sophisticated than her predecessor, with a full displacement of around 45,000 tonnes. The ship has a top speed of 28 knots and is propelled by four gas turbines with a combined 88 MW of power. The project, which was constructed for roughly Rs 20,000 crores altogether, was advanced over the course of three phases under a contract between the MoD and CSL that was finalised in May 2007, December 2014, and October 2019 accordingly. Here the some picture of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' 

1. Vikrant to boost 'Make in India' drive

Vikrant to boost 'Make in India' drive
1/4

The keel of the ship was laid in February 2009, and it was launched in August 2013. IAC is a prime illustration of the country's ambition for "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" and gives the "Make in India" drive a boost. With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a small group of countries with the specialised capacity to design and construct an aircraft carrier domestically.

Photo: India Navy

2. Aircraft carrier's features

Aircraft carrier's features
2/4

Vikrant was developed to support a variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and features a high level of automation for ship navigation, machinery operation, and survivability. The ship would be able to fly a 30 aircraft air wing, including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 multi-role helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, as well as indigenously produced Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Photo: India Navy

3. STOBAR mode used

STOBAR mode used
3/4

The IAC is outfitted with a ski-jump for launching aircraft and a set of "arrester wires" for their recovery onboard. STOBAR (Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing), a novel aircraft-operation mode, is used.

Photo: India Navy

4. Senior officers from Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard

Senior officers from Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard
4/4

In the presence of senior officers from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard, the acceptance documents for the delivery of Vikrant were signed by the designate commanding officer of the ship, representatives of Naval Headquarters and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kochi), and the chairman and managing director of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Photo: India Navy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.