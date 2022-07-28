In Pics: Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, handed over to Indian Navy

On Thursday, the indigenous aircraft carrier "Vikrant" was presented to the Indian Navy by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi. The 262-meter-long carrier is substantially longer and more sophisticated than her predecessor, with a full displacement of around 45,000 tonnes. The ship has a top speed of 28 knots and is propelled by four gas turbines with a combined 88 MW of power. The project, which was constructed for roughly Rs 20,000 crores altogether, was advanced over the course of three phases under a contract between the MoD and CSL that was finalised in May 2007, December 2014, and October 2019 accordingly. Here the some picture of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant'