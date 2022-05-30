In pics: Strong storm leaves its footprints in Delhi

Heavy rain and strong gusts lashed the city on Monday (May 30), bringing welcome reprieve from the heat.
Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.
The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. Here are some pictures of Delhi after the storm:
1. Thunderstorm in Delhi
After a little respite from the oppressive heat of Delhi earlier this week, the city was once again welcomed with moderate to heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
2. Wind speed upto 50 km/hr
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
3. Several cars damaged
On Twitter, locals of Delhi have been posting images of cars being carried about by the strong winds that have been experienced there.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
4. Sky darkened at 4:30 p.m
As the city has been sweltering for the previous several days, the sky darkened at 4:30 p.m. as a rainstorm accompanied by hail began to roll through.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
5. Flights circling Indira Gandhi International Airport
Many passenger flights are circling Indira Gandhi International Airport, waiting for the inclement weather to dissipate, which might cause flight delay.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
6. Heavy damage near Rashtrapati Bhavan
As can be seen in the image, the region close to Rashtrapati Bhavan has also sustained considerable damage due to the storm.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)
7. Minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi
Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.
(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)