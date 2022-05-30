In pics: Strong storm leaves its footprints in Delhi

Heavy rain and strong gusts lashed the city on Monday (May 30), bringing welcome reprieve from the heat.

Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.

The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. Here are some pictures of Delhi after the storm: