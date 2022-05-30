Search icon
In pics: Strong storm leaves its footprints in Delhi

Heavy rain and strong gusts lashed the city on Monday (May 30), bringing welcome reprieve from the heat.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 30, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. 

The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. Here are some pictures of Delhi after the storm:

1. Thunderstorm in Delhi

Thunderstorm in Delhi
1/7

After a little respite from the oppressive heat of Delhi earlier this week, the city was once again welcomed with moderate to heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

2. Wind speed upto 50 km/hr

Wind speed upto 50 km/hr
2/7

The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning and the rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

3. Several cars damaged

Several cars damaged
3/7

On Twitter, locals of Delhi have been posting images of cars being carried about by the strong winds that have been experienced there.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

4. Sky darkened at 4:30 p.m

Sky darkened at 4:30 p.m
4/7

As the city has been sweltering for the previous several days, the sky darkened at 4:30 p.m. as a rainstorm accompanied by hail began to roll through.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

5. Flights circling Indira Gandhi International Airport

Flights circling Indira Gandhi International Airport
5/7

Many passenger flights are circling Indira Gandhi International Airport, waiting for the inclement weather to dissipate, which might cause flight delay.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

6. Heavy damage near Rashtrapati Bhavan

Heavy damage near Rashtrapati Bhavan
6/7

As can be seen in the image, the region close to Rashtrapati Bhavan has also sustained considerable damage due to the storm.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

7. Minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi
7/7

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

(Image credit: Sidhant Sibal)

