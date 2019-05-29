Another myth busted: BJP punctures Opp’s ‘anti-minority’ claims, wins more than 50% of ‘minority-concentration’ seats

The BJP has managed to puncture opposition's claims that the party is anti-minority by winning more than 50 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in 90 'minority-concentration' districts identified in 2008 by the then UPA government.

Besides a considerable minority population, these districts have both socio-economic and basic amenities indicators below the national average.



Of the 79 such constituencies, the BJP has won the maximum of 41 seats, a gain of seven over 2014. The Congress's share has almost halved, down from 12 in 2014 to six now.

An analyst claimed that Muslims did not vote en bloc in favour of one party or candidate this time.

On the other hand, 27 Muslim candidates won in the recently-concluded elections. However, none of the six Muslim candidates fielded by the BJP tasted success.