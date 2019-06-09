India key for peace and stability in Indian Ocean: Abdulla Shahid, Maldives Foreign Minister

As PM Narendra Modi's Maldives visit began, Maldivian Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid spoke exclusively to WION's Sidhant Sibal. In the exclusive interview, he called PM's visit to his country a great honour. He also said India has a key role in the maintenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and thus the development and security of the Maldives.

How do you see PM Modi's visit?

It is a great honour for the Maldives to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first visit abroad after his appointment for a second time. It signals the exceptionally strong relationship between the Maldives and India, and President Solih and PM Modi. You would recall that President Solih's first visit abroad was to India in December 2018, and PM Modi was a guest at President Solih's swearing-in ceremony in November. The Maldives is the only country in South Asia that PM Modi had not visited before, and for him to visit now, signals the Government of India's (GoI) trust in the government of President Solih, and its vision for a people-centered, inclusive, just government.

What is the current status of ties between the countries?

There is renewed dynamism in the traditionally close Maldives-India ties. With the exchange of high-level visits including at the Head of State (HoS)/Head of Government (HoG) level, and at the Foreign Ministry-level, the two countries have further expanded and also strengthened their relationship. This year, we will mark 54 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations but the ties go beyond that. Our people are connected, through shared values, culture, and affinity. With the recent entry of the Visa Facilitation Agreement, these people-to-people ties have expanded and strengthened.

How are both countries cooperating in maritime & security domains?

The Maldives recognises the profound link between stability and peace in the Indian Ocean, and in the Maldives. India has a key role to play in the maintenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean, and in turn the development and security of the Maldives. Recognising this link, both countries have cooperated in joint patrolling, aerial surveillance, held joint exercises and trilateral exercises with Sri Lanka. We recently concluded an exercise 'Ekatha' in April. The purpose of these exercises is to maintain the peace and stability and for development. India is also working with our security personnel and police to expand their capacity and increase technical know-how.

How do you see India's development aid?

India has been a constant friend and a partner in the development journey of the Maldives. Most recently, India has extended a package of $1.4 billion, including budgetary support, currency swap and line of credit. This financial support will enable the government to achieve greater development, especially for the islands. India's support to our human development and capacity-building is also of note. We are looking to nurture people who can lead the country to greater heights. And learning the technical know-how, getting the experience, learning from countries like India is immensely helpful. India's support in other areas is also important — such as in the health sector. We are working with the Indian government to expand cooperation in the health sector to train healthcare professionals across the country, in addition to doctors and nurses at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.