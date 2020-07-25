MP: Two girls stuck while taking selfies in middle of river, rescued

In today's day and age, people are obsessed with selfies. Every occasion in their lives doesn't matter if it's happy or sad, require a selfie to capture the moment and share it with their friends for likes and shares on social media platforms. In one such incident, two girls tried to take selfies in the middle of a river, putting their lives at risk.

The incident happened on the Pench river in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

As the story goes, six college students planned to have a picnic by the river. According to the plan, they went to the forest nearby the river to eat. At that time, the idea of â€‹â€‹standing on a rock in the middle of the river and taking selfies together came into the minds of two college students.

They did exactly as they planned and went onto the rocks. But after a while, the current of the river suddenly started to increase, and the young women did not have the courage to get off the rock.

They shouted for help to the four friends who were standing near the banks of the river.

Immediately, the four friends went and informed the police.

Upon receiving the news, a team of 12 policemen rushed to the spot. The locals also came forward to help and rescued the two students.