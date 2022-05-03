Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, others bring their fashion A-game

The Met Gala 2022, often dubbed as the 'fashion's biggest night', is the fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. The theme for this year's Met Gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and it honoured the upcoming exhibition at the Museum, which will open on May 5 in the period rooms of the American Wing. The dress code for the 2022 event was Gilded Glamour.

As scheduled, the annual event took place on the first Monday of May, i.e. May 2 this year, in New York, and various international celebrities graced the red carpet at the event. Here are some trending pictures from the event. (All images: Met Gala Official/Instagram)