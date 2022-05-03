Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, others bring their fashion A-game

Met Gala 2022: Here are some scintillating pictures from the fashion's biggest night in New York.
The Met Gala 2022, often dubbed as the 'fashion's biggest night', is the fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. The theme for this year's Met Gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and it honoured the upcoming exhibition at the Museum, which will open on May 5 in the period rooms of the American Wing. The dress code for the 2022 event was Gilded Glamour.
As scheduled, the annual event took place on the first Monday of May, i.e. May 2 this year, in New York, and various international celebrities graced the red carpet at the event. Here are some trending pictures from the event. (All images: Met Gala Official/Instagram)
1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
After going undercover at Met Gala last year, Kim Kardashian posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet of this year's edition without any face-obscuring mask and of course without hiding her love for Pete Davidson. The couple looked royal at the star-studded event and after seeing their pictures from the fashion night, it's safe to say that the two are madly in love with each other.
2. Billie Eilish
American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish marked her return to the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet by dressing in a silky corset gown on Monday. Her pale champagne-coloured gown was from Gucci and while talking about it to a fashion magazine she stated that her ensemble was crafted entirely out of existing materials and excess fabric, in order to avoid creating any waste while crafting the dress.
3. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband Joe Jonas, a pregnant Sophie Turner arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown. Meanwhile, Joe matched her perfectly by donning a black and white tux with a long lace coattail. He finished his look with a couple of chain necklaces.
4. Emma Stone
The La La Land actor Emma Stone never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. For her Met Gala 2022 look, the 'Cruella' star opted to embrace a Flapper girl avatar. She arrived at the fashion event sporting a white satin knee-length flapper-style dress with a plunging neckline and fringes.
5. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Hollywood's star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet embodying this year's 'Gilded Glamour' theme by donning chic ensembles on Monday night. While Reynolds opted to wear a classic black tuxedo paired with a striking gold pocket watch, Lively rocked a crown with a strapless custom Atelier Versace dress, featuring pink bow-like detailing with pink opera gloves.