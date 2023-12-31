‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

Pop sensation Dua Lipa shares a glimpse of her magical trip to India on Instagram, pens a heartfelt note expressing gratitude.
The pop sensation Dua Lipa best known for her songs like Blow Your Mind, Fever, and Love is Religion among others, wrapped up 2023 with a trip to India. The pop sensation took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her ‘deeply meaningful’ trip to India and also penned a note of gratitude as she gets ready to embrace 2024.
1. Dua Lipa in Rajasthan
Dua Lipa shared a surreal picture of her enjoying the scenic beauty in Rajasthan while sipping a hot beverage. The pop sensation was seen wearing a traditional yellow kurta.
2. Dua Lipa posing with an Elephant
Dua Lipa shared a picture posing in front of an Elephant and flashing her million-dollar smile possibly captured during her visit to one of the sanctuaries.
3. Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note
While sharing a glimpse of her enjoying a dessert safari and seeking blessings in a temple, Dua Lipa penned a sweet note to sum up her trip which read, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge, and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!”
4. Dua Lipa luxurious hotel
Dua Lipa also shared a glimpse of her hotel room and along with that, she also shared some videos enjoying the folk dance in Rajasthan. Before this too, she shared a glimpse of her trip to India wherein she was spotted in the heart of Delhi with her friends and family.
5. Netizens shower love on Dua Lipa
Netizens showered love on Dua Lipa’s post. One of the comments read, “You look so cute in Rajasthani traditionals.” Another wrote, “Slaying in India.” Another commented, “The best NY with unmatchable Indian vibes. Happy for you Dua.” Another wrote, “Omg, Dua in Indian outfits is love.”