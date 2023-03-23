Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day

From banana smoothing to a mango smoothie, here's a list of 5 healthy nutritious fruit drinks to keep to hydrated and energized all day long.
During Chaitra Navratri, many people fast for 9 days. In such a situation, it becomes very important that people who are fasting should always eat healthy fruits. To keep yourself healthy and fit, it is necessary to consume an equal amount of liquid along with solid. By drinking healthy drinks during the festive season one can keep themselves super healthy and filling.
Here are the five healthy drinks to keep you energised all day long
1. Banana shake
Banana shake ie shake made from banana is a powerhouse of energy. The nutrients present in bananas make you full of energy. After drinking this, the body starts feeling refreshed and it can be made easily. Dry fruits are also used to prepare banana shakes. Banana pieces, dry fruits, and sugar are put in a mixer jar and blended to make a shake. Banana shakes can be served by adding ice cubes.
2. Lemon syrup
Lemon syrup or juice is very beneficial for health. Especially if you are observing a fast, drinking lemon juice will not only give you energy, but lemon syrup will also help a lot in removing stomach-related problems. Lemon syrup contains abundant minerals, vitamins which remove dehydration. Along with lemon juice, sugar, black salt and cold water are used to make lemon syrup.
3. Fruit smoothie
Smoothie is used a lot on normal days to stay fit, but when it comes to fasting, the role of fruit smoothie is even more important. One can keep oneself healthy and fit during long fasting by drinking this. A fruit smoothie can be prepared by mixing only one fruit or different fruits. By drinking this, the body gets instant energy. Along with fruits, milk and honey are used to make smoothies.
4. Lassi
Lassi - Lassi is recognized as a traditional healthy drink during Navratri fast. Lassi prepared from curd is very beneficial for the body and after drinking it one feels full for a long time. Curd lassi is also effective in improving the digestive system. To prepare lassi, curd is churned and sugar and dry fruits (optional) are used in it.
5. Fruit juice
The best way to maintain energy during fasting is by consuming fruit juice. Drinking seasonal juices, pomegranate juice, pineapple juice etc helps in staying healthy. This also protects the body from dehydration. To make juice, after taking out the juice of the fruit, if desired, milk can be mixed in it. The direct juice extracted from the fruit is also very beneficial.