Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day

From banana smoothing to a mango smoothie, here's a list of 5 healthy nutritious fruit drinks to keep to hydrated and energized all day long.

During Chaitra Navratri, many people fast for 9 days. In such a situation, it becomes very important that people who are fasting should always eat healthy fruits. To keep yourself healthy and fit, it is necessary to consume an equal amount of liquid along with solid. By drinking healthy drinks during the festive season one can keep themselves super healthy and filling.

Here are the five healthy drinks to keep you energised all day long