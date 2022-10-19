2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look

The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and powerful features in iPadOS 16.
Apple has launched the new iPad Pro range with M2 chip in India. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900(US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 112,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip.
The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.
M2 features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than M1 — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users. Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1 — making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks.
The new iPad Pro supports the fastest Wi-Fi connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E. Downloads are up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4) now support more 5G networks around the world, so users can access their files, communicate with colleagues, and back up their data in a snap while on the go.
The new Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip runs iPadOS 16 that brings powerful productivity features. In addition to big updates to Messages, new tools in Mail and Safari, the new Weather app, and more ways to interact with photos and videos with Live Text and Visual Look Up.
The new iPad models are designed to minimise their impact on the environment and include 100 percent recycled gold — a first for iPad — in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards, as well as recycled aluminium, tin, and rare earth elements.