2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look

Apple has launched the new iPad Pro range with M2 chip in India. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900(US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 112,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip.