Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Miss Universe 2023: The Miss Universe 2023 pageant was held in El Salvador over the weekend where Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios emerged victorious. But more than her win, this edition of the pageant was in the news for its relaxed rules about eligibility. This year, Miss Universe allowed the participation of married, separated, and divorced women as well, and was more inclusive about transwomen as well as plus-size women. Among those who didn’t win but still stole the spotlight was Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett, a plus-size model and the first such contestant in the elite pageant.