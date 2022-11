Entertainment Wrap, November 25

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor name their baby girl 'Raha': ‘It means divine path’; Aanand L Rai admits going 'wrong ' while directing Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan; Complaint filed against Richa Chadha, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit calls her Galwan comment 'anti-national'. Watch more iin DNA Entertainment Wrap.