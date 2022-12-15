Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sexy and sizzling reels

Aabha Paul, who has starred in multiple steamy web series like XXX and Gandii Baat, is a social media sensation.
Aabha Paul has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of her sexy and sizzling reels that have gone viral on social media. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)
1. XXX star Aabha Paul has a sexy tattoo
In this sizzling photo, Aabha Paul is seen flaunting her butterfly-shaped tattoo.
2. XXX star Aabha Paul in backless dress
Aabha Paul raises the temperature in this backless dress in this video.
3. XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in black bra
Aabha Paul stunned her fans and followers in this black bra in this reel.
4. XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves
Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in this black dress.
5. XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in multi-coloured bikini
Aabha Paul set the internet on fire in this multi-coloured bikini in this video.