Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: These mushy photos of couple will melt your heart

Popular film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan’s wedding with Nayanthara, the leading lady of South Indian cinema will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The marriage ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends in attendance. Vignesh Shivan often shares mushy photos with her ladylove Nayanthara. The couple who are madly and deeply in love with each other, do not miss any opportunity to express their love to each other and share romantic photos on social media. Check out the romantic mushy photos of the couple. (All images: Instagram)