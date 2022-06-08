Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: These mushy photos of couple will melt your heart

Vignesh-Nayanthara wedding: The couple is all set to marry on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram.
Popular film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan’s wedding with Nayanthara, the leading lady of South Indian cinema will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The marriage ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends in attendance. Vignesh Shivan often shares mushy photos with her ladylove Nayanthara. The couple who are madly and deeply in love with each other, do not miss any opportunity to express their love to each other and share romantic photos on social media. Check out the romantic mushy photos of the couple. (All images: Instagram)
1. Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara love story
Actress Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan when working for 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015. The couple has been in love for over 6 years.
2. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got engaged in 2021
Earlier, on March 25, 2021 the duo got engaged and Vignesh had posted a photo of Nayanthara flaunting a ring while resting her hand on his chest. He captioned the post, "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu... (sic)."
3. Vignesh Shivan drops cute photo with ladylove Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan dropped this cute photo, captioning it, "Love (heart emoji) being in love with you." Sweet, isn't it?
4. When Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara mother of his future children
Vignesh Shivan had made his intentions of getting married to Nayanthara clear back in 2020. In the said year, Shivan had shared a photo of Nayanthara holding a baby on the occasion of Mother's Day and said that the actress is the mother of his future children.
5. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara visit Tirupati for wedding rituals
On Tuesday, June 7, Vignesh officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai, and revealed that they had initially planned the wedding in a temple in Tirupati, but now they’re planning to shift their venue to Mahabalipuram.