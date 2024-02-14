Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

The Hindi dubbed version of Prabhas' blockbuster Salaar and Adah Sharma-starrer controversial film The Kerala Story are the most awaited OTT releases this week.
Salaar Hindi version, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, and Love Is Blind Season 6 are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Salaar Hindi version
After it released on Netflix in the four south Indian languages last month, the Hindi dubbed version of Prabhas-starrer blockbuster Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16.
2. The Kerala Story
Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story will finally have its streaming release on February 16 on ZEE5, nine months after its theatrical release in May 2023, when it became a blockbuster despite multiple controversies.
3. Love Storiyaan
Produced by Karan Johar, Love Storiyaan features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, and triumph over all adversities. It starts streaming on Prime Video from February 14.
4. Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
The legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, starring Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh, started streaming on SonyLIV on February 12. The episodes will be streaming Monday to Wednesday at 8 pm.
5. Love Is Blind Season 6
Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. The Netflix reality series starts streaming on February 14.