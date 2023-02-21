Search icon
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'

Check out bold and glamorous photos of actor Rashi Khanna. She played the role of a RBI officer in 'Farzi' alongside Shahid Kapoor.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 21, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Farzi actor Rashi Khanna who played the role of RBI officer 'Megha' is gaining a lot of recognition. She appears a sincere and de-glam officer in the web series, whereas, her off-screen persona is completely different. Her social media includes bold and sizzling pictures. She was also associated with famous cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. 

 

1. Rashi Khanna in Farzi

Rashi Khanna in Farzi
1/5

Rashi Khanna plays the part of an RBI officer, Megha Vyas who is dedicated to working to wipe out fake notes from the country. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Rashi in South films

Rashi in South films
2/5

The 32 years old actor, Rashi has appeared in many big South films. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Rashi's pairing with superstars

Rashi's pairing with superstars
3/5

Rashi has also shared the screen space with various superstars like Dhanush, Gopichand and Arya. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. First Bollywood film

First Bollywood film
4/5

Rashi started her career in Bollywood with the film Madras cafe, opposite John Abraham. (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Rashi Khanna web series

Rashi Khanna web series
5/5

Rashi Khanna's fan following has increased tremendously after appearing in the web series 'Farzi'. (Photo: Instagram)

