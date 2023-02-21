Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'

Check out bold and glamorous photos of actor Rashi Khanna. She played the role of a RBI officer in 'Farzi' alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Farzi actor Rashi Khanna who played the role of RBI officer 'Megha' is gaining a lot of recognition. She appears a sincere and de-glam officer in the web series, whereas, her off-screen persona is completely different. Her social media includes bold and sizzling pictures. She was also associated with famous cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.