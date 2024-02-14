In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar visited the Pulwama memorial on the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks on February 14.
Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar paid their tributes to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation at the Pulwama memorial on Wednesday, February 14, on the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks.
1. Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar
2. Varun and Manushi play IAF officers in Operation Valentine
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, who play the Indian Air Force officers in Operation Valentine, paid their tribute to the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation.
3. 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack
On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian soldiers was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.
4. Operation Valentine film details
Inspired by true events, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer.
5. Operation Valentine release date
Varun and Manushi's Operation Valentine will be released on March 1, 2024 in Telugu and Hindi. It marks the directorial debut of the ad-film maker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.