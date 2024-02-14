Search icon
In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar visited the Pulwama memorial on the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks on February 14.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 14, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar paid their tributes to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation at the Pulwama memorial on Wednesday, February 14, on the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks.

1. Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar
1/5

The Operation Valentine team including the leading actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar paid a visit to the Pulwama memorial on the 5th anniversary of one of the deadliest terror attacks.

2. Varun and Manushi play IAF officers in Operation Valentine

Varun and Manushi play IAF officers in Operation Valentine
2/5

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, who play the Indian Air Force officers in Operation Valentine, paid their tribute to the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation.

3. 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

2019 Pulwama Terror Attack
3/5

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian soldiers was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

4. Operation Valentine film details

Operation Valentine film details
4/5

Inspired by true events, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer.

 

5. Operation Valentine release date

Operation Valentine release date
5/5

Varun and Manushi's Operation Valentine will be released on March 1, 2024 in Telugu and Hindi. It marks the directorial debut of the ad-film maker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

