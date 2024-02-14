In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar paid their tributes to the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation at the Pulwama memorial on Wednesday, February 14, on the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks.