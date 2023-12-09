Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

The biggest pan-India stars came together to give an experience of mehmaan-nawazi to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos arrived in India, and he experienced the ultimate Indian mehmaan-nawazi by the biggest stalwarts of Telugu cinema. Let's take a look at the pictures.
1. Jr NTR welcomed Ted Sarandos to his home
Jr NTR welcomed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and hosted a lunch at his Hyderabad residence.
2. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi with Ted Sarandos
After meeting Jr NTR, Ted Sarandos met Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.
3. Ram Charan clicking the big picture
Here's Ram Charan capturing the special moment with a picture-perfect selfie.
4. Team Pushpa: Allu Arjun with Sukumar with Ted Sarandos
After meeting Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr NTR, Ted met the dynamic actor-director duo of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar.
5. When Ted Sarandos captured Pushparaj in his phone
In this photo, Ted Sarandos is seen clicking a selfie with Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and his team.
6. Ted Sarandos posing with maverick director SS Rajamouli and lauding Telugu cinema
In this photo, Ted is seen posing with SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Chay Akkineni, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Ted shared a carousel post about his Hyderabad visit and lauded the dedication of Telugu superstars. Sharing the photos, Ted wrote, "I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back."
Here's the post