Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3071134
HomePhotos

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

The biggest pan-India stars came together to give an experience of mehmaan-nawazi to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 09, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos arrived in India, and he experienced the ultimate Indian mehmaan-nawazi by the biggest stalwarts of Telugu cinema. Let's take a look at the pictures. 

1. Jr NTR welcomed Ted Sarandos to his home

Jr NTR welcomed Ted Sarandos to his home
1/6

Jr NTR welcomed Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and hosted a lunch at his Hyderabad residence.



2. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi with Ted Sarandos

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi with Ted Sarandos
2/6

After meeting Jr NTR, Ted Sarandos met Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. 



3. Ram Charan clicking the big picture

Ram Charan clicking the big picture
3/6

Here's Ram Charan capturing the special moment with a picture-perfect selfie. 



4. Team Pushpa: Allu Arjun with Sukumar with Ted Sarandos

Team Pushpa: Allu Arjun with Sukumar with Ted Sarandos
4/6

After meeting Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr NTR, Ted met the dynamic actor-director duo of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar. 



5. When Ted Sarandos captured Pushparaj in his phone

When Ted Sarandos captured Pushparaj in his phone
5/6

In this photo, Ted Sarandos is seen clicking a selfie with Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and his team. 



6. Ted Sarandos posing with maverick director SS Rajamouli and lauding Telugu cinema

Ted Sarandos posing with maverick director SS Rajamouli and lauding Telugu cinema
6/6

In this photo, Ted is seen posing with SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Chay Akkineni, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Ted shared a carousel post about his Hyderabad visit and lauded the dedication of Telugu superstars. Sharing the photos, Ted wrote, "I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I’m blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ted Sarandos (@tedsarandos)



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood
In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa
Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews