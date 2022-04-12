KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera, Raveen Tandon as Ramika Sen, meet the new characters in sequel

Before 'KGF Chapter 2' arrives in cinemas on April 14, have a look at the new characters in Rocky Bhai's story.
One of the most awaited films in recent times, 'KGF Chapter 2' releases worldwide on April 14. Several new characters such as Sanjay Dutt's Adheera and Raveena Tandon's Ramika Sen have been introduced in the sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. Meet these new characters here.
1. Sanjay Dutt - Adheera
Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the main antagonist Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. He will stake his claim after his nephew, Garuda has been murdered by Yash's Rocky Bhai in the first film's climax.
2. Raveena Tandon - Ramika Sen
Raveena Tanon will be portraying Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the 1980s and will pose the biggest political challenge to Yash aka Rocky Bhai in the sequel.
3. Prakash Raj - Vijayendra Ingalagi
Replacing Anant Nag's role as the narrator Anand Ingalagi from the first film, Prakash Raj will continue telling the audience the story of Rocky's rise in KGF as Vijayendra Ingalagi.
4. Rao Ramesh - Kanneganti Raghavan
Rao Ramesh will portray the CBI officer Kanneganti Raghavan aiming to catch the most dreaded criminal in the world, Rocky in the upcoming film.
5. Rocky Bhai's opponents
Adheera and Ramika Sen are the two strongest opponents in Rocky's mission to become the most powerful and richest person in the world, the promise he made to his dying mother.