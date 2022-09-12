Happy birthday Kim Namjoon aka RM: 6 times BTS leader won hearts with his cute photos

Kim Nam-Joon, who is the leader of BTS, has given people major style-spiration in the past.
BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon, best known as Namjoon or RM, turns 28 today. He is an inspiration not only among the band, but also to fans. Rm worked really hard all these years, it was mainly because of his efforts that BTS reached a platform all across the world.
Images of Namjoon and Jimin keep making rounds of the internet, tagging them inseparable. The 'rap monster' (a name given to him after his works with the BTS) has always maintained an appearance, which could also be counted as style-spiration.
Apart from his looks, fans could barely stop talking about Namjoon's style (changing hair colour and outfits). Here we take a look at a few of them:
1. The subtle look
Namjoon made himself more desirable while opting for clear choices - an all-black, full-sleeved outfit, along with hair of tint shade, which match his brows.
2. The bold experiment
Not many dare to colour their hair blue/green, let alone rock it. RM is one of the few who owned the look like a boss, especially with the casual and chic outfits.
3. Caught in the moment
Earrings play an interesting part in Namjoon's all-natural look, with parted hair and a casual t-shirt.
4. Going all out
There is no mid-way for Namjoon, and this picture is proof. He even went to his own concerts rocking a pink-shade hair. Of course, the spectacles and dimples play a huge part in making girls drool over him.
5. Style it like RM!
Plain shirt and jacket got too boring? Just add a funky scarf the colour of your jacket and you are ready to rule the world!
6. In formals
RM broke the internet with his photos from the White House. He looks so handsome in formals.