Happy birthday Kim Namjoon aka RM: 6 times BTS leader won hearts with his cute photos

Kim Nam-Joon, who is the leader of BTS, has given people major style-spiration in the past.

BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon, best known as Namjoon or RM, turns 28 today. He is an inspiration not only among the band, but also to fans. Rm worked really hard all these years, it was mainly because of his efforts that BTS reached a platform all across the world.

Images of Namjoon and Jimin keep making rounds of the internet, tagging them inseparable. The 'rap monster' (a name given to him after his works with the BTS) has always maintained an appearance, which could also be counted as style-spiration.

Apart from his looks, fans could barely stop talking about Namjoon's style (changing hair colour and outfits). Here we take a look at a few of them: