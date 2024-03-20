Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter to Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.
Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, and Looetere are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Fighter
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action thriller Fighter will start streaming on Netflix on March 21.
2. Ae Watan Mere Watan
Headlined by Sara Ali Khan, the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan is set during the Indian independence movement. The film is having a direct OTT release on Prime Video on March 21.
3. 3 Body Problem
The science-fiction series 3 Body Problem will start streaming on Netflix from March 21. The show has been created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who had also made Game of Thrones.
4. Oppenheimer
Headlined by Cillian Murphy in the titular role, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won 7 Oscars earlier this month. The film will finally start streaming in India on JioCinema on March 21.
5. Lootere
Created by Hansal Mehta and directed by his son Jay Mehta, the thriller Lootere is based on an Indian ship taken hostage in Somalia. The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.