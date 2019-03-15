Exclusive! Daisy Edgar Jones to play a colonial British woman in SS Rajamouli's RRR: Here's all you need to know

Daisy Edgar Jones has been roped in oppostie Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also marks the debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in Telugu cinema.Here’s what you need to know about Daisy Edgar Jones and her role in RRR...
Ever since SS Rajamouli announced that a certain Daisy Edgar Jones would be cast opposite Jr NTR in RRR, there has been a great deal of curiosity surrounding her. The world is, of course, trying to dig out information about her and visibly her followers on social media have significantly increased in a day as well. But who is she? And how did she land the role?
Well, a source close to the developments of RRR happened to spill some beans on the same while sepaking to DNA. Not many are aware of the fact that Daisy Edgar Jones will be seen playing a colonial British woman in RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan in the leads. However, she wasn't the first choice of SS Rajamouli for the role, but having a background in theatre and an impressive performance were the reasons why she was finally cast opposite Jr NTR.
1. Why did SS Rajamouli cast Daisy Edgar Jones in RRR?
Sources from the film’s unit tell us, “Rajamouli and team were out on the search for an actress who’d play a colonial British woman who pities the plight of Indians and the injustice being meted out to them. It was mandatory to have a fresh face who’d be able to perform easily in the setup of a foreign language and Daisy fit the bill."
2. Daisy Edgar Jones was NOT the first choice for RRR
The sources further informed us, "She wasn’t the first choice however, and the director did consider a few other profiles before zeroing in on her. The actress’ theatre background and great performance was a huge reason behind her being roped in.”
3. Daisy can switch between Irish and Scottish amongst other accents
Interestingly, the director was apparently happy that she could switch accents as well. “She’s got proficiency in accents like Irish and Scottish amongst other UK-related dialects of English. That can be a huge advantage in experimenting what her character would be like in the film,” adds the source.
4. Daisy joined National Youth Theatre of Britain at the age of 14
Daisy pursued drama and theatre studies from Woodhouse College but had a passion for acting and theatre from a young age. At the age of 14, she got into the famous National Youth Theatre of Britain which has had several well-known alumni associated with it in the past.
5. Daisy's best known TV series....
While Daisy’s most recent work would be the film Pond Life, the release of which she is awaiting, she is best known for her work in TV series like War of the Worlds, Cold Feet, Outnumbered and Silent Witness.
Interestingly, Komaram Bheem, the character NTR plays in RRR was known to be a bachelor. It will be interesting to see how director Rajamouli will weave in an element of romance into his story.
