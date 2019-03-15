Exclusive! Daisy Edgar Jones to play a colonial British woman in SS Rajamouli's RRR: Here's all you need to know

Daisy Edgar Jones has been roped in oppostie Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also marks the debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in Telugu cinema.Here’s what you need to know about Daisy Edgar Jones and her role in RRR...

Ever since SS Rajamouli announced that a certain Daisy Edgar Jones would be cast opposite Jr NTR in RRR, there has been a great deal of curiosity surrounding her. The world is, of course, trying to dig out information about her and visibly her followers on social media have significantly increased in a day as well. But who is she? And how did she land the role?

Well, a source close to the developments of RRR happened to spill some beans on the same while sepaking to DNA. Not many are aware of the fact that Daisy Edgar Jones will be seen playing a colonial British woman in RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan in the leads. However, she wasn't the first choice of SS Rajamouli for the role, but having a background in theatre and an impressive performance were the reasons why she was finally cast opposite Jr NTR.

Here’s all you need to know about Daisy Edgar Jones and her role in RRR...