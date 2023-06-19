Dhindora fame Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days and biggest fear, says 'I was so depressed...' |Exclusive

7/8

While talking about the weakest days, Gayatri said, “Those days are really bad and I think everybody has those days. Sometimes, we need to do certain things for ourselves, just for ourselves by ourselves. Sometimes, even when everything is going right, you feel low. I allow myself to breathe. Whatever, I feel like doing in that moment I do. My favourite thing to do is to go on a drive on my own. Take the car out, eat street food, stop somewhere, and get a pedicure for yourself. Bring some change in yourself because happiness is something that comes within.”

On being asked have you felt worthless, she said, “Yes, but what I have noticed is that it is very difficult to admit your mistakes in a situation that has gone against you as we always feel that because of this person, I was made to feel like this. If you start blaming yourself, you will see your mistakes. When you admit your mistakes, to have standards so strong or have boundaries so strong that it does not depend on someone else. Your boundary is your boundary. Once you decide those, people cannot hurt, they don’t have power over you.”