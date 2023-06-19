Dhindora fame Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days and biggest fear, says 'I was so depressed...' |Exclusive

Gayatri Bhardwaj talked about her biggest fear and said she wants to create her own place in the world.
Gayatri Bhardwaj, who was born on June 17, 1995, in Delhi, is a well-known model and actress who recently appeared in the web series Highway Love. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, she opened up about her life and revealed what she does she do on her weakest days.
1. Childhood
On being asked if she wanted to be an actress since childhood, Gayatri said, “I never knew I wanted to be an actress but I have always been somebody who was always performing on stage, I have been singing classical for a long time. So performing arts was something that I was always good at. The first ramp walk that I had done was when I was 7 years old. So modelling started then but obviously I didn’t continue it professionally. I used to do it in schools, in competitions and stuff like that so I always knew that walking the ramp brought me a lot of joy and fun so I used to organise my own fashion shows in college. I used to design clothes also and I used to walk as a show stopper also. I was always into the world of fashion which is why I participated in Miss India. And luckily things fall into place and Miss India happened for me.”
2. Parents
While talking about her parents, she revealed that her parents were always supportive as they have very honest communication with one another. She added, “My parents have always shown that trust in me, that confidence in me because of which I never felt like lying to my parents about anything so I have not done anything because of which I had to lie about anything to them. So luckily my parents were always supportive.”
3. School days
While talking about her school days,she mentioned, “I would say I was just above average at studies not so best, not so worst. 85% used to be my category but I could have scored more also that was also the teachers that used to tell my parents during the parent-teacher meeting that ‘this girl can do good, she can get 95% also but she is always outside the classroom and never in the class, because I was a social butterfly, I used to bunk classes as I was organising something. We had a lot of co-curricular activities going on and I used to be a part of those. I think that’s what my entire schooling has gone in. I was a prefect also so that’s the category I was in.”
4. First on-screen appearance
Dhindora was her first onscreen appearance which was released in 2021. She also won Miss United Continents India at the Femina Miss India 2018.
5. Biggest fear
Gayatri talked about her biggest fear, “My biggest fear is not to be able to make my own place in the world. I want to have a place that I can call my own not just a physical place, I am talking about a metaphorical place. I need to do enough hard work in life, I want to create as many stories as I can, but at the same time I have this fear that I may not be able to do it.”
6. Failure that turned out be a success
Gayatri talked about the incident which later turned out to be a success later, she revealed, “Very interestingly, Miss India question ‘Success or failure-which is the better teacher and why?’ Back then, because I was so so young and honestly I had never experienced failure before that like ‘I had won in everything’. So I didn’t know what failure meant so when I was put on the spot, that moment, I blacked out and I said both ‘success and failure’ can teach you good things and unfortunately, that answer could not make a mark on the audience or the judges. The question that I answered turned out to be the biggest learning in my life because I didn’t win the main spot at that time. I did win the crown but I did not miss the main Miss India crown and I thought my life is over. I was so depressed and upset for the longest time and because I did not win there was a fire inside me. A fire of wanting to prove people wrong and started working really hard. I stopped taking everything for granted after that. Every single day I auditioned, every single day I used to work on myself, I used to hit the gym, I used to work out, I used to work on my skin and everything. That fire in me would have never come had I won. This is the one thing that I learned."
7. On her weakest days
While talking about the weakest days, Gayatri said, “Those days are really bad and I think everybody has those days. Sometimes, we need to do certain things for ourselves, just for ourselves by ourselves. Sometimes, even when everything is going right, you feel low. I allow myself to breathe. Whatever, I feel like doing in that moment I do. My favourite thing to do is to go on a drive on my own. Take the car out, eat street food, stop somewhere, and get a pedicure for yourself. Bring some change in yourself because happiness is something that comes within.”
On being asked have you felt worthless, she said, “Yes, but what I have noticed is that it is very difficult to admit your mistakes in a situation that has gone against you as we always feel that because of this person, I was made to feel like this. If you start blaming yourself, you will see your mistakes. When you admit your mistakes, to have standards so strong or have boundaries so strong that it does not depend on someone else. Your boundary is your boundary. Once you decide those, people cannot hurt, they don’t have power over you.”
8. Message for fans
The actress sent a message to her fans sand said, “I want to say that ‘my story is just started, stay tuned’.” (All images: Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram)