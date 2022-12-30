BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon

Born on December 30, 1995, V aka Kim Tae-hyung turns 27 today. He is the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope. The septet enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On V's special day today, let's have a look at the photos that prove he is a true fashion icon. (All images: V/Instagram)