BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon

BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung celebrates his 27th birthday today. Check out his fashionable photos on his special day.
Born on December 30, 1995, V aka Kim Tae-hyung turns 27 today. He is the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope. The septet enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On V's special day today, let's have a look at the photos that prove he is a true fashion icon. (All images: V/Instagram)
1. BTS V on how music impacts his life
Speaking to Vogue Korea, V said, "I think music helps all of us breathe. I also don't think I want to live if music is missing from my life."
2. V coined the phrase 'I purple you' for BTS Army
In November 2016 when the band met their fans, V coined the phrase 'I purple you' to shower his love on BTS' millions of fans and followers.
3. V's solo tracks
Kim Tae-hyung has released three solo tracks under the South Korean band's name: Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020.
4. V thanks BTS Army for giving him the strength to face hard situations in life
"Even when I am hurt and have a hard time, thanks to my ARMY, BTS members, family, and friends, I am healthy and happy", the singer told Vogue Korea.
5. V's social media presence
V has a massive Instagram following has 54.2 million people. He follows only seven accounts including the official BTS account and the accounts of the rest six BTS singers.