Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film

The creature comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, got off to a strong start, earning Rs 12 crore on its opening day. Bhediya, which means "werewolf," is a wolf with a physique and stance resembling that of a human with two feet. Some claim that the werewolf is a work of imagination and the creation of a select few of the most talented artists. However, a few horrifying incidents of wolves endangering and killing people force us to look back and fully comprehend it. According to legends, werewolves have in the past attacked both Wisconsin (USA) and India. Here are some legends around the existence of werewolves.
1. Existence of werewolves in India
According to a legend, more than 600 people were reported dead by British authorities in 1878 as a result of wolves attacking a village in Uttar Pradesh. The newborn babies and young children were the main victims.
Many years later, a terrifying incident of a similar nature occurred when a pack of wolves or bloodthirsty werewolves murdered numerous toddlers, causing widespread panic in the neighbourhood in 1996. The villagers described the predators as half-human, half-wolf beings with a bizarre face, black coats, and helmets.
2. Last sighting
In the US, people reported seeing a creature with two legs and a wolf-like face in Bray Road near Delavan. The police never disclosed the specifics of the 1999 incident, which was the last werewolf sighting. In 1936, 1964, and 1972, the American state of Wisconsin experienced numerous werewolf sightings on its streets.
3. Werewolf attacks in Germany
In 1640, the German city of Greifswald experienced a werewolf threat. Normal people were afraid to leave their homes at night because of their population growth. Another story suggest a cannibal and werewolf Gilles Garnier who murdered and devoured numerous children. When people learned about him in the year 1571, he was set on fire and killed.
4. First sighting of werewolves
The "Wolves of Paris" incident represents the harshest aspect of werewolves' existence. 40 people were killed by a pack of man-eating wolves in 1450. The crowd became enraged by this, and close to Notre Dame Cathedral they beaten these werewolves to death.