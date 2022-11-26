Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film

Here are some legends around the existence of werewolves.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 26, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

The creature comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, got off to a strong start, earning Rs 12 crore on its opening day. Bhediya, which means "werewolf," is a wolf with a physique and stance resembling that of a human with two feet. Some claim that the werewolf is a work of imagination and the creation of a select few of the most talented artists. However, a few horrifying incidents of wolves endangering and killing people force us to look back and fully comprehend it. According to legends, werewolves have in the past attacked both Wisconsin (USA) and India. Here are some legends around the existence of werewolves.

 

 

1. Existence of werewolves in India

Existence of werewolves in India
1/4

According to a legend, more than 600 people were reported dead by British authorities in 1878 as a result of wolves attacking a village in Uttar Pradesh. The newborn babies and young children were the main victims.

Many years later, a terrifying incident of a similar nature occurred when a pack of wolves or bloodthirsty werewolves murdered numerous toddlers, causing widespread panic in the neighbourhood in 1996. The villagers described the predators as half-human, half-wolf beings with a bizarre face, black coats, and helmets.

2. Last sighting

Last sighting
2/4

In the US, people reported seeing a creature with two legs and a wolf-like face in Bray Road near Delavan. The police never disclosed the specifics of the 1999 incident, which was the last werewolf sighting. In 1936, 1964, and 1972, the American state of Wisconsin experienced numerous werewolf sightings on its streets.

3. Werewolf attacks in Germany

Werewolf attacks in Germany
3/4

In 1640, the German city of Greifswald experienced a werewolf threat. Normal people were afraid to leave their homes at night because of their population growth. Another story suggest a cannibal and werewolf Gilles Garnier who murdered and devoured numerous children. When people learned about him in the year 1571, he was set on fire and killed.

4. First sighting of werewolves

First sighting of werewolves
4/4

The "Wolves of Paris" incident represents the harshest aspect of werewolves' existence. 40 people were killed by a pack of man-eating wolves in 1450. The crowd became enraged by this, and close to Notre Dame Cathedral they beaten these werewolves to death.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.