Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film

According to a legend, more than 600 people were reported dead by British authorities in 1878 as a result of wolves attacking a village in Uttar Pradesh. The newborn babies and young children were the main victims.

Many years later, a terrifying incident of a similar nature occurred when a pack of wolves or bloodthirsty werewolves murdered numerous toddlers, causing widespread panic in the neighbourhood in 1996. The villagers described the predators as half-human, half-wolf beings with a bizarre face, black coats, and helmets.