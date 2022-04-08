Allu Arjun birthday: Photos of Pushpa star that prove him as the 'perfect family man'

Apart from being an icon star, Allu Arjun is a devoted family guy, and these pictures prove it.
With Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun turned into a pan-India superstar, and people adore his acting chops. However, apart from being an ace performer, one should hail his humble nature, and his love towards his own people, which includes his fans and family. So, here we are with some pictures that prove Allu Arjun as the devoted family guy.
1. Allu Arjun- The sweetest dad
Here's Allu Arjun bringing a smile to his little bundle of joy's face. Allu wished her darling daughter Arha and said, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel."
2. The big family photo
Here the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo spending some quality time with family by taking them on a much-deserved holiday.
3. The inspiration behind Pushpa
After Pushpa, Allu has grabbed headlines for his admirable love for his mother. Allu posted this picture saying, "Happy Birthday Mom. The sweet heart of my life."
4. Allu Arjun's real Srivalli
Did we adore Allu Arjun's chemistry with Paridhi Shetty? Well, you haven't seen the real-life romantic jodi pf Pushpa and Srivalli. This photo echoes the love for each and Allu posted this picture saying, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. I am soo lucky to have someone like you in my life , someone who is always pleasant & composed. Happy Birthday … have a great day & many more beautiful years to come.
5. Allu Arjun- The family man
Here's the last proof of Allu Arjun who recently celebrated his son's 11th birthday. Arjun took to Twitter and expressed his feeling stating. "Happy Anniversary Cutie . 11 years of togetherness.