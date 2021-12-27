Ahead of New Year's eve, get inspired by Tamannaah's fashion-forward looks that broke the Internet in 2021

If you are looking for what to wear on New Year's eve, here's a look at Tamannaah's eight most captivating looks that broke the Internet in 2021
Popular diva Tamannaah, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi cinema, is one of the most sought after stars in the Indian film industry. The actress earned rave reviews for recent performance as Simran in 'Maestro', the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller 'Andhadhun'. She is a huge fashion icon too as the 'Baahubali' actor keeps sharing her glamorous and sizzling pictures on her Instagram account.
From rocking a holographic dress to acing the colour blocking, Tamannaah stuns with the trendiest looks and raid-worthy sartorial choices. The actress is styled by none other than Shaleena Nathani, who is known for working with the biggest stars in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone.
If you are looking for what to wear on New Year's eve, here's a look at Tamannaah's fashion-forward looks that broke the Internet in 2021. (All Images: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)
1. Futuristic Fashion
Tamannaah looked sizzling hot in this Dolce & Gabbana Hologram dress with a corset detailing and shoulder pads. Her silver earrings and high ponytail complemented her look.
2. Colour Block
The actress burned the internet with a crimson and purple ensemble with a sexy corset bodice and a high-slit skirt. Her statement neckpiece and printed heels heightened her sex appeal.
3. Metallic Style
The actress, who would be seen next in Netflix romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh, looked mesmerising in a metallic silver gown with floor-sweeping cape sleeves.
4. Glam On Point
Tamannaah looked drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished top with a slit velvet black skirt. She completed her look by adding chic earrings and donning a sleek bun.
5. Power Dressing
Starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', Tamannaah looked extremely stylish in her nude dress, featuring ruffle details and her heels accentuated her strong powerful look.
6. Monochrome Magic
Giving off perfect boss-lady vibes, the actress wore a pink turtle neck and trousers. The star hosted 'Masterchef India: Telugu', the Telugu version of the international cooking show 'Masterchef' in 2021.
7. The Retro Vibe
Pairing flared pants with a white chic bralette, Tamannaah gave us some serious retro vibes. Her printed boomer jacket was the highlight in her absolutely ravishing looks.
8. Go Black
Tamannaah grabbed the headlines when she wore this leather body-hugging black dress. The actress led the Tamil-language murder mystery web series 'November Story' on an OTT platform this year.