Ahead of New Year's eve, get inspired by Tamannaah's fashion-forward looks that broke the Internet in 2021

If you are looking for what to wear on New Year's eve, here's a look at Tamannaah's eight most captivating looks that broke the Internet in 2021

Popular diva Tamannaah, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi cinema, is one of the most sought after stars in the Indian film industry. The actress earned rave reviews for recent performance as Simran in 'Maestro', the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller 'Andhadhun'. She is a huge fashion icon too as the 'Baahubali' actor keeps sharing her glamorous and sizzling pictures on her Instagram account.

From rocking a holographic dress to acing the colour blocking, Tamannaah stuns with the trendiest looks and raid-worthy sartorial choices. The actress is styled by none other than Shaleena Nathani, who is known for working with the biggest stars in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone.

If you are looking for what to wear on New Year's eve, here's a look at Tamannaah's fashion-forward looks that broke the Internet in 2021. (All Images: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)