UPSC IAS toppers: Inspiring success stories of last 6 years' IAS toppers

Shubham Kumar, who secured AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE Main 2020. This was 24-year-old Shubham's third attempt at cracking the UPSC and coming out on top. In 2019 he managed an AIR 290. Elaborating upon his strategy to prepare for the UPSC exam, Shubham said, "I gave my first attempt in 2018 immediately after graduating from IIT Bombay civil engineering 2018. I was not working during the preparations for UPSC. I will put all my efforts into public services."