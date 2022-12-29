UPSC IAS toppers: Inspiring success stories of last 6 years' IAS toppers

Let’s meet the UPSC candidates who topped the civil services exam in the past six years and proved that dedication can help you achieve anything.
Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a goal for many candidates across the country. However, it is challenging and takes a lot of hardwork to secure the first position in one of the world’s toughest exams.
1. UPSC Topper of 2021: Shruti Sharma
Shruti Sharma secured the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, with the topper list for that year consisting mostly of women in the top posts. Shruti Sharma also did a lot of writing practice for the Mains exam and recommended solving online test series and making a lot of notes during her coaching.
2. UPSC Topper of 2020: Shubham Kumar
Shubham Kumar, who secured AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE Main 2020. This was 24-year-old Shubham's third attempt at cracking the UPSC and coming out on top. In 2019 he managed an AIR 290. Elaborating upon his strategy to prepare for the UPSC exam, Shubham said, "I gave my first attempt in 2018 immediately after graduating from IIT Bombay civil engineering 2018. I was not working during the preparations for UPSC. I will put all my efforts into public services."
3. UPSC Topper of 2019: Pradeep Singh
Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC 2019. Pradeep Singh is from Haryana’s Sonipat district. Pradeep cleared his exam on his fourth attempt. He is now serving in the IAS in his home cadre. On securing the first rank, he said that his father (who is a farmer) is the inspiration for him as he wanted to work for the welfare of the farming community.
4. UPSC Topper of 2018: Kanishk Kataria
Kanishk Kataria decided to make only two attempts when he first started studying for the test. He succeeded in passing the UPSC CSE exam in his first attempt with his diligence and hard work.
5. UPSC Topper of 2017: Anudeep Durishetty
Anudeep Durishetty got 55.60% marks, reflecting the tough standards of the test. Durishetty first cleared UPSC exam in 2013 with an All-India-Rank of 790 to join the Indian Revenue Services (IRS). But with his eyes set on becoming an IAS officer, he continued with more attempts until achieving the extraordinary feat 4 years later by becoming the first UPSC AIR 1 from the state of Telangana.
6. UPSC Topper of 2016: Nandini K R
Nandini K R, from the Kolar district of Karnataka, secured the first rank in the civil services examination in 2016. The Ballari Zila Parishad's chief executive officer at the moment is Nandhini. She first took the UPSC exams in 2014 and was subsequently chosen for the IRS category.