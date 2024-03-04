Follow highlights from match 11 of TATA WPL 2024 between UPW and RCB-W here.

The UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face off in the 11th Women's Premier League 2024 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 4th. UP Warriorz are on a winning streak, securing victories in their last two games, propelling them up the WPL points table. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a challenging spot, having suffered losses in two consecutive matches.

This clash is crucial for both teams as it can significantly impact their standings in the WPL. The UP Warriorz will aim to maintain their momentum and further solidify their position in the league, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to turn things around and bounce back with a win. Stay tuned for an exciting match as these two teams compete for crucial points in the Women's Premier League 2024.