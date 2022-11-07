Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has played a huge role in SKY's rise to prominence. Here's all you need to know about her.
There's an old saying that reads 'Behind every successful man is the hand of a woman' and the same can also be considered true in the case of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's most destructive batsman. Recently, SKY became the world's number 1 ranked T20I batsman, but it has been a long journey for Surya, and along the way, his biggest pillar of strength was his wife, Devisha Shetty.
Here's all you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha, who has played a key role in SKY's rise to prominence.
(Credits: Devisha Shetty Instagram)
1. Meet Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has been with SKY down the years, helping him find his way through different tiers of Indian cricket, at the domestic level, then in the IPL, up until the top. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, she spilt the beans on how SKY made plenty of lifestyle changes, how he changed his diet, and how all those sacrifices have paid dividends.
2. SKY and Devisha met each other in college
For the unversed, Suryakumar Yadav met the love of his life Devisha in his college. They both attended the same college, R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in 2012. While she was impressed with SKY's batting skills, he got bowled over by her dance moves.
3. Devisha Shetty's early life
Born to a South Indian family in Mumbai, Devisha is a dance coach, and she also loves to bake and cook. She is also an animal lover.
4. Devisha Shetty regularly supports SKY from the stands
Be it IPL, or the T20 World Cup, Devisha has been at Surya's side always. She was a constant feature in the stands during IPL 2022 as well, and she flew down to Australia to be at her husband's side for the World Cup as well.
5. Surya, Devisha's viral video
When Team India left for Perth from Mumbai, a video of Devisha helping Suryakumar Yadav wear his India blazer went crazy viral on social media. Not only was it a cute moment between the couple, but it was also indeed a proud feeling for SKY, who has lit up the World Cup so far, and is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament currently.