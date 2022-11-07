Who is Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar Yadav's wife and 'life coach' who helped script his rise to the top

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty has played a huge role in SKY's rise to prominence. Here's all you need to know about her.

There's an old saying that reads 'Behind every successful man is the hand of a woman' and the same can also be considered true in the case of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's most destructive batsman. Recently, SKY became the world's number 1 ranked T20I batsman, but it has been a long journey for Surya, and along the way, his biggest pillar of strength was his wife, Devisha Shetty.

Here's all you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha, who has played a key role in SKY's rise to prominence.

(Credits: Devisha Shetty Instagram)