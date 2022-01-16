What are the batting records that Virat Kohli holds as captain of India's Test team?

As captain of India's Test cricket team, Virat Kohli holds various records, he is the most successful Indian test skipper with 40 wins in 68 games.
Virat Kohli's sudden decision to step down as the test skipper was utterly shocking as nobody saw it coming. Kohli's tenure as the skipper of India's test team will always be remembered well, as he helped India reach the final of the World Test Championship, while also helping India reach the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings.
Chirpy as he may be on the field, with his aggressive attitude, Virat's bat spoke louder for him. He broke and surpassed various records during his stint as the skipper of the team.
Under Virat Kohli's leadership, Team India were able to conquer England and Australia in their home den, while they came ever so close to winning a maiden Test series on South African soil lately. That being said, here are some of the batting records that Virat Kohli held as skipper of the Indian Test team:
1. Virat scored centuries as skipper in both innings of a Test match
Virat Kohli scored centuries as skipper of the Test team in both innings of the longest format just after he overtook the reigns from MS Dhoni in 2014-15. Virat had endured a tough time earlier in England that year, but in his first overseas tour after England, Kohli smashes two centuries against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The 33-year-old scored 115 in his first innings and followed it up with a destructive 141 in the second innings, however, he couldn't prevent India from losing by 48 runs.
2. Virat Kohli scored most double centuries as Test captain
Nicknamed 'the run machine' Virat Kohli scored a mammoth seven double centuries during his stint as India's red-ball skipper. He is the first Indian batsman to do so and ranks fifth on the all-time list, which is topped by former Australian great Sir Don Bradman with 12 double-centuries. Overall, Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in his Test career, in 99 caps with a healthy average of 50.39.
3. Virat Kohli is the highest scoring Indian Test captain
Numbers do not lie, apart from leading the charts for most victories as India's Test captain, Virat Kohli is also the highest run-scoring captain in India's illustrious cricketing history. The Delhi-born lad racked up a total of 5864 runs in 68 matches, including 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Behind Kohli in the list are former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, with 3454 runs, and Sunil Gavaskar with 3449 runs.
