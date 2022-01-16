What are the batting records that Virat Kohli holds as captain of India's Test team?

As captain of India's Test cricket team, Virat Kohli holds various records, he is the most successful Indian test skipper with 40 wins in 68 games.

Virat Kohli's sudden decision to step down as the test skipper was utterly shocking as nobody saw it coming. Kohli's tenure as the skipper of India's test team will always be remembered well, as he helped India reach the final of the World Test Championship, while also helping India reach the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings.

Chirpy as he may be on the field, with his aggressive attitude, Virat's bat spoke louder for him. He broke and surpassed various records during his stint as the skipper of the team.

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, Team India were able to conquer England and Australia in their home den, while they came ever so close to winning a maiden Test series on South African soil lately. That being said, here are some of the batting records that Virat Kohli held as skipper of the Indian Test team: