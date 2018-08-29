India vs England, 4th Test: Prithvi Shaw to debut? Here's what pictures from Kohli & Co's net session indicate

India take on England in the fourth Test in Southampton from Thursday.

India's victory at Trent Bridge in the third Test against England changed the dynamics of the five-match series. The hosts were looking set to comfortably seal the series, but Virat Kohli and his men had other plans.

The manner of India's triumph in Nottingham has prompted many to suggest that the visitors could complete a dramatic turnaround. The fourth Test begins on Thursday, and on Tuesday the No.1 ranked side in the world conducted an intense net session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Here are a few glimpses of it: