Photos
India vs England, 4th Test: Prithvi Shaw to debut? Here's what pictures from Kohli & Co's net session indicate
India take on England in the fourth Test in Southampton from Thursday.
Aug 29, 2018
- Aug 29, 2018, 03:58 PM IST
India's victory at Trent Bridge in the third Test against England changed the dynamics of the five-match series. The hosts were looking set to comfortably seal the series, but Virat Kohli and his men had other plans.
The manner of India's triumph in Nottingham has prompted many to suggest that the visitors could complete a dramatic turnaround. The fourth Test begins on Thursday, and on Tuesday the No.1 ranked side in the world conducted an intense net session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
Here are a few glimpses of it:
1. Debut on the cards?
Prithvi Shaw (R) seen fully padded up in the nets, getting advice from pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Karun Nair (L) and batting coach Sanjay Bangar have a listen in. 18-year-old Shaw is an explosive opener and could be looked at in the fourth Test.
(Image: Reuters)
2. Openers' corner
The chances of Shaw getting being handed a debut at Southampton seem bleak, though, as current openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had a decent outing in the third Test. The duo looked relaxed during practice, having spent some quality time inside the nets.
(Image: Reuters)
3. Relaxed skipper
Captain Kohli was in a relaxed mood through the Indian team's practice session on Tuesday. He often laughed around but was also seen spending considerable time with Team India physio Patrick Farhart. Kohli injured his back at Lord's during the second Test, however, that didn't stop him from piling on 200 runs at Trent Bridge. Indian fans will be hoping with all their hearts that the skipper remains fit for the remainder of the series.
(Image: PTI)
4. Man on a mission
He had a memorable outing with the gloves in his debut Test - picking five catches in England's second innings - but Rishabh Pant must surely not be satisfied by the number of runs he got. The explosive left-hander practiced intently on Tuesday, and the Indian camp will hope he fires in the remaining Tests.
(Image: Reuters)
5. Fast-bowlers' club
The standout aspect about the Indian team so far in the series, apart from Kohli's awe-inspiring form, has been the performance of the fast-bowling unit. Ever since the South Africa tour earlier this year, the Indian pacers have been relentless. On Tuesday, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Tahur were seen in deep conversation with skipper Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, and bowling coach Bharat Arun.
(Image: PTI)