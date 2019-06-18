Didn't take my kid to sheesha place, I am not Pakistan team's dietician or mother: Sania Mirza shuts down Veena Malik

Sania Mirza is known for being a combative person. She doesn't take any prisoners when someone attacks her or her family. Sania and Shoaib have been widely criticised for partying till wee hours of Sunday just some time before the start of the marquee encounter against India in Manchester.

On his part, Shoaib Malik has countered the allegation saying that they had gone out on 13th June and not 15th June as many are claiming. Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik, who is being making anti-India comments recently tried to wade into the controversy. She quote tweeted Sania asking why the tennis star got her kid to a Sheesha place which is not exactly a right place for toddlers. Veena Malik had said, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?".

Pat came the response, like all the booming forehands Sania has hit in her career. Sania Mirza denied that she had taken her kid to a Sheesha bar and said that this is none of anyone's business and also made it clear that she is not Pakistan team's physician or mother etc.

So she made it clear that whatever adults in the Pakistani team do can't be blamed on her. Sania Mirza also gave a sarcastic thank you to Veena Malik for showing concern and finally announced that is time for her break time, probably from Twiter.

Shaoib Mallik separately tweeted: "When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th".

Alluding to the fact that Indian tennis star and his wife Sania Mirza is also being targetted, Shoaib said, "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do".

The controversial video:

Shoaib Malik with other team players was smoking Sheesha on Wilmslow Road, Manchester, on Sunday morning - 7 hours before the start of match against India #IndiaVsPakistan #PAKvsIND @TheRealPCB @hansbadvi pic.twitter.com/o8MekodEc0 — Abdul QaDeer (@abdul099) June 16, 2019

