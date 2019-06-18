Didn't take my kid to sheesha place, I am not Pakistan team's dietician or mother: Sania Mirza shuts down Veena Malik

Sania hits the ball out of park
Sania Mirza is known for being a combative person. She doesn't take any prisoners when someone attacks her or her family. Sania and Shoaib have been widely criticised for partying till wee hours of Sunday just some time before the start of the marquee encounter against India in Manchester.
On his part, Shoaib Malik has countered the allegation saying that they had gone out on 13th June and not 15th June as many are claiming. Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik, who is being making anti-India comments recently tried to wade into the controversy. She quote tweeted Sania asking why the tennis star got her kid to a Sheesha place which is not exactly a right place for toddlers. Veena Malik had said, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?".
Pat came the response, like all the booming forehands Sania has hit in her career. Sania Mirza denied that she had taken her kid to a Sheesha bar and said that this is none of anyone's business and also made it clear that she is not Pakistan team's physician or mother etc.
So she made it clear that whatever adults in the Pakistani team do can't be blamed on her. Sania Mirza also gave a sarcastic thank you to Veena Malik for showing concern and finally announced that is time for her break time, probably from Twiter.
Shaoib Mallik separately tweeted: "When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th".
Alluding to the fact that Indian tennis star and his wife Sania Mirza is also being targetted, Shoaib said, "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do".
The controversial video:
Shoaib Malik with other team players was smoking Sheesha on Wilmslow Road, Manchester, on Sunday morning - 7 hours before the start of match against India #IndiaVsPakistan #PAKvsIND @TheRealPCB @hansbadvi pic.twitter.com/o8MekodEc0— Abdul QaDeer (@abdul099) June 16, 2019
1. How Sania demolished Veena Malik
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's original tweet:
That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019
Veena Malik's unsolicited advice:
Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
Sania's demolition act in three tweets:
Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher- https://t.co/R4lXSm794B— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
thank you for your concern though .. means a lot https://t.co/R4lXSm794B
Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
peace out guys it’s break time
2. When Veena Malik mocked AN-32 rescue operation
Conveniently forgetting about the fame and money she earned in India, Pakistani actor Veena Malik made an insensitive remark about the missing An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'cloud-radar' comment, the actor distastefully quipped that IAF AN-32 aircraft didn't actually crash, but couldn't be detected due to cloudy weather.
"#IAF An-32 hasn't crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can't detect it - Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi," she wrote and also added a smiley face emoji to her already inconsiderate tweet.
While a lot of Twitter users slammed Malik’s insensitive tweet, the Pak actor wasn’t done and tweeted again today: “It's 3rd day since missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft has not been traced inside Indian territory!!! But They were so quick to count how many they had killed in Pakistan after the failed Balakot airstrike.”
3. When Veena Malik took a dig at Wing Commander Abhinandan
At a time post Balakot strike, Veena Malik had written, "
Leave Everything....!!!— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
I never seen this style of Mostache Before#Abhinandan#PakistanStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/9Uz3aNDsvN
At that time too, she got a taste of her own medicine when Indian Twitterati ripped her apart. Seems like she has gone into a habit of getting slammed by Indians, as the latest instance again shows. It extremely looks though that she is unwilling to mend her way and badmouthing Indians is the only job she is left with.